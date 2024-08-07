SUGA drunk driving incident: Police officer claims 'did not know' it was BTS member intoxicated on electric scooter

BTS’ SUGA has been under scrutiny since this morning after he was found drunk driving an electric scooter last night. In new revelations, the police officer who was at the scene last night has revealed that he was not aware it was SUGA of BTS on the electric scooter.

On August 7, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Hankook Ilbo reported that according to the statement made by the police, the police officer who was patrolling at the scene of SUGA’s DUI incident “did not know” that he was a BTS member at the time.

Given that the police officer is claiming he was unaware of SUGA’s identity at the time of the incident signals that the K-pop star’s status as a member of the worldwide renowned K-pop boy band BTS seems unlikely.

The report says that the police are saying none of the police officers who responded to the scene knew that the electric scooter driver was a member of BTS.

SUGA of BTS was driving an electric scooter home last night on August 6 after drinking alcohol when while parking his scooter at his home, the Haegeum singer lost his balance and fell down.

A police officer who was patrolling nearby went there to help him and sniffed alcohol on his breath. Later, the officer took SUGA to a nearby police station where after a breathalyzer test it was revealed that the alcohol level in the BTS member was over the limit of 0.08%.

SUGA was finally taken home under police custody. Later BTS’ agency on the morning of August 7, issued a statement apologizing for the whole incident and assured fans nothing of the sort would happen again.

SUGA also issued an apology on Weverse (HYBE’s online platform for artist and fan interactions) where he said that he was “heavy-hearted” in bringing disappointing news. The BTS rapper explained the happening of last night and sincerely apologized to everyone who was hurt by his “careless and wrong” actions.

The Daechwita rapper further added that he will be careful in his actions in the future to avoid such things from happening again.

In other developments, a Military Manpower Association officer confirmed that SUGA will not face any further punishment as the DUI incident happened during off hours.

