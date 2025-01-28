BTS' RM issues clarification on his viral snow shoveling photos; lauds soldiers for their hard work

Kim Namjoon (RM) was speculated to be engaging in the strenuous job of shoveling snow during his military training along with other fellow soldiers. Several BTS ARMYs took to social media to express their dissatisfaction regarding the issue. After the news reached RM on January 28, he took to Instagram to clarify the situation and inform the fans what was actually going on.

It all started with the BTS leader posting the picture on his Instagram story yesterday. As the soldiers' faces are not very clear in the photos, fans thought that it was RM along with his comrades. Fans were furious at the fact that someone of such a big celebrity status was being asked to do jobs like snow shoveling. They posted crying emojis and wrote, "My poor Joonie", "He shouldn't be doing all these" etc.

Another group of fans felt proud of the BTS member’s dedicated towards whatever he does. They mentioned taking inspiration from him and working hard rather than complaining about life. Some sharp fans also recalled Jimin talking about watching snowfall from his hotel's room's window in his and Jungkook's show R U Sure? Jimin also said that they'll have to sweep the snow soon as it will amass to form big heaps otherwise.

Amidst all the chaos, RM felt the need to let everyone know the reality behind the viral photos. On January 28, he wrote on his Instagram story that he was not a part of the group of soldiers shoveling the snow. He said it was snowing on the (Lunar New Year) holidays and appreciated the soldiers for ensuring the harsh weather and carrying on with their duties regardless.

RM enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023 along with his bandmate Kim Tahyung (V) and is currently assigned to the 15th Infantry Division after completing his basic training. He will be discharged on June 10 this year. Following all the members’ discharge this year, a possible full-group comeback is anticipated.

