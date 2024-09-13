BTS, SEVENTEEN’s agency HYBE’s main building trespassed by man in his 40s; He allegedly stayed 2 nights and 3 days at premises

BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and more popular group’s agency HYBE main building recently faced an illegal break-and-enter. As per reports, a man has trespassed and spent 3 days and 2 nights at the premises. However, he did not steal anything or carry a weapon at the time so the the motive of his crime is being investigated.

On September 12, a Korean media outlet reported that a man in his 40s had been arrested for illegally breaking into the HYBE headquarters building. The agency stated, “We confirmed that he illegally entered the building and reported it to the police, and we are actively cooperating with the investigation so that he can be severely punished."

CCTV footage reportedly showed the man entered the HYBE building in Yongsan-gu, Seoul through the basement on the afternoon of September 6. At around 4 PM that day, he was seen sitting in the lobby on the building’s first floor before going down the basement using the elevator for the underground parking lot, which can be accessed without going through the security entrance.

It was revealed that the man took advantage of the security gap and climbed through a glass door to enter the building. Afterward, he roamed between the 3rd and 18th floors, spending 3 days and 2 nights at the premises. Additionally, it was reported that he slept and ate his meals at the cafeteria used by HYBE trainees and employees.

On the afternoon of September 8, an official at the agency reported to the police about a suspicious man wandering on the 5th floor. The police shortly arrived after receiving the report and arrested the middle-aged around 6 PM the same day on charges of trespassing.

The investigation is currently underway. However, so far it has been reported that he had no other business at the building, neither did he steal anything nor did he carry any weapon while inside the HYBE headquarters. The exact motive behind his trespassing is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, HYBE is a renowned entertainment agency in South Korea that houses many popular groups like BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and more. The headquarters is also home to its many subsidiaries like BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, Source Music, Belift Lab, ADOR, and KZ Entertainment.

