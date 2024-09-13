TWICE’s Tzuyu reveals buying 4.1 billion KRW penthouse for parents on Kim Jaejoong’s talk show Jae Friends; Watch

TWICE’s Tzuyu recently revealed that she has purchased a luxurious apartment for her parents. Previously in February, it was reported that she had gifted her mother a 4.1 billion-dollar penthouse. On this day, she confirmed the same Kim Jaejoong’s talk show, Jae Friends.

On September 12, Tzuyu appeared on Jae Friends Ep. 52 on YouTube. The host Kim Jaejoong asked her, “Did you buy a house for your mother with the money you earned from your activities?”

To this, the TIWCE member replied, “I bought a house for my family.” She then proceeded to ask the same question to the former TVXQ member, who then answered, “We are the same.” “Can I come visit your parents’ house? Make sure to tell them first," Kim Jaejoong added with a laugh.

Meanwhile, previously in February TVBS, a Taiwanese media outlet reported that Tzuyu had purchased a 4.1 billion luxurious penthouse in her hometown of Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Watch Tzuyu on Kim Jaejoong’s Jae Friends here:

On the work front, Tzuyu recently made a highly-anticipated solo debut with her first extended play about TZU. It features a total of six songs, including the title track Run Away, Heartbreak in Heaven feat. BTOB’s Peniel, One Love, Fly, Losing Sleep, and Lazy Baby.

During her appearance on Kim Jaejoong’s talk show, the TWICE member also talked about her solo debut. She revealed that the EP explores a new side of her, which is bold and fierce, contrasting with her usual bright and playful image in TWICE. She said that she wanted to offer fans a personal and fresh musical experience through aboutTZU.

Tzuyu is a popular Taiwanese K-pop idol who made her debut with JYP Entertainment’s popular girl group TWICE in 2015. She participated in the group’s first EP, The Story Begins, alongside bandmates Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, and Chaeyoung.

She is the maknae of the girl group and is also the lead dancer, visual, and sub-vocalist. Tzuyu rapidly garnered explosive fame with her adorable yet attractive visuals, amassing a huge fanbase in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Following her solo debut, all eyes are on her upcoming activities.

