BTS' SUGA fined without trial for drunk driving scooter; exact amount not disclosed by prosecutors

BTS’ SUGA’s DUI investigation finally seems to come to an end. As per recent reports, the K-pop idol has been fined without trial through a summary indictment process. This update comes approximately after a month and four days since his drunk driving incident first came to light.

On September 10, Korean media outlet Yonhap News reported that BTS’ SUGA had been summarily indicted at the Seoul Western District Prosecutor’s Office, Criminal Division 2 (led by Chief Prosecutor Chu Hye Yoon). He has been fined under the Road Traffic Act on charges of driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. The exact amount of the fine has not been disclosed yet.

For the unversed, a summary indictment is a legal process where the court imposes penalties and fines based on a written document, avoiding a formal trial.

SUGA has been embroiled in a DUI controversy since last month. On the night of August 6, he was riding an electric scooter home, and after taking a sharp turn, he fell in front of his residence in Hannam-dong. A nearby police officer came to assist him when he noticed a trace of alcohol in his smell. A breathalyzer test was shortly conducted and the BTS member was taken to the police station. After a brief statement, he was escorted back home promptly.

However, the controversy ignited when it was reported that his blood alcohol content was 0.227%, which is at least eight times higher than the legal limit in South Korea, vastly exceeding the license revocation threshold of 0.08%.

Although the exact figure of his blood alcohol content at the time of the incident was never confirmed by police, according to the Road Traffic Act, higher than 0.02% can result in fines ranging from 10 million to 20 million KRW.

Meanwhile, on August 23, SUGA appeared at Yongsan Police Station for further questioning. Before heading inside the precinct, he bowed his head twice, apologizing for his action. A week later on August 30, his DUI case was forwarded to the prosecution. With the latest reports of the summary indictment, presumably, the long-going investigation has come to an end.

