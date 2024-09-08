BTS' Filipino fans show support for group and member SUGA with Purple Project march amid his DUI investigation; Watch

BTS has one of the biggest fandoms around the world. From making their songs hit to standing by the members in their difficult times, ARMYs never fail to show their loyalty and power when it comes to the group. Now, the boy band’s Filipino fans are coming together in support of SUGA amid his ongoing DUI investigation.

Recently, Filipino ARMYs took to the street to hold the Purple Walk of Love. Hundreds of fans were spotted on the streets of Quezon City, marching with placards and posters in support of the group and member SUGA.

Fans of all ages were seen chanting the group’s name and showcasing their love and loyalty. The long march was held not only in Quezon City but even in the countryside of the Philippines. ARMYs were seen dancing and singing BTS songs, lighting up the street with their purple aura. Many moments from the Purple Walk went viral online, inspiring ARMYs around the world to take part in it.

Purple Walk of Love: You Never Walk Alone is a special campaign launched by BTS' fans. The project is ARMYs way of standing by SUGA who is going through a difficult time due to his ongoing DUI investigation. It is also a countermeasure for all the wreaths and protest trucks sent by anti-fans who demanded the rapper’s removal from the group. Through this project, ARMYs once again showed the power of love is greater than hate.

Advertisement

Truly, the impact BTS has is undeniably superior!

Check out the clips from Purple Walk of Love Philippines:

Following his drunk driving incident that occurred on the night of August 6, SUGA has been embroiled in a DUI controversy. He has received much criticism from netizens even BTS’ agency HYBE received protest tracks and wreaths with demands for his removal from the group. However, despite the chaos, ARMYs all around the world are coming together to show support for the rapper.

Meanwhile, all BTS members will conclude their mandatory military service by 2025 and will reunite to resume group activities. The eldest Jin has already been discharged on June 12, and J-Hope is next in line to return home.

ALSO READ: 2NE1’s CL shares PICS from studio with G-Dragon and Pharrell Williams; Can we expect a collab?