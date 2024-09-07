BTS' SUGA alias Agust D becomes FIRST Korean rapper with 2 albums surpassing 1 billion Spotify streams with D-2, D-DAY

BTS' SUGA, known as Agust D in his solo work, has etched his name into music history by becoming the first Korean rapper to achieve the incredible feat of having two albums surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. As of September 7, his 2020 mixtape D-2 has joined his recent studio album D-DAY in the elite club of billion-stream albums, marking a historic milestone for the rapper.

Released on May 22, 2020, D-2 was Agust D’s second mixtape, following his self-titled debut mixtape in 2016. This project, which features the hit single Daechwita, is a testament to SUGA’s lyrical prowess and innovative sound. The mixtape's success is underscored by its peak at number 11 on the Billboard 200, number 7 on the Official UK Chart, and number 2 on the ARIA chart, making it the highest-charting mixtape by a Korean solo artist in these regions. Daechwita alone made waves by debuting at number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a historic moment as SUGA became the first Korean soloist to land on both the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 simultaneously.

The album's tracklist features a blend of introspective and dynamic tracks, including Moonlight, Burn It featuring Max, and Strange featuring RM. The lead single Daechwita, with its powerful visuals and thematic depth, drew inspiration from the film Masquerade and is noted for its compelling narrative of transformation and duality. The music video for Daechwita showcases Agust D in a dual role, symbolizing his personal evolution from his earlier persona to a more evolved self.

Watch the music video for Daechwita here;

The release of D-2 added another layer to Agust D's impressive discography, reinforcing his impact on the global music scene. The album's success further cements his position as a groundbreaking artist in the Korean rap industry, underscoring his ability to blend traditional and contemporary elements into a unique musical identity.

This resurgence in SUGA's popularity comes as a show of support amid recent challenges, involving an unfortunate DUI incident, which sparked concern. Despite this, his remarkable achievements with D-2 and D-DAY highlight his resilience and enduring influence as a pioneering artist and support from his loyal fans.

