BTS’ SUGA to face investigation from Korea’s Military Manpower Administration into his time as social worker amid DUI controversy: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

On August 23 KST, an exclusive report revealed that the Seoul Regional Office of the Military Manpower Administration will soon begin an internal investigation into the working conditions at the Yongsan-gu government office, where BTS member SUGA is currently serving his public duty.

On August 23, Chosun Ilbo reported that Korea’s Military Manpower Administration will investigate BTS' SUGA’s service as a social worker. Currently, SUGA is fulfilling his military duties in this role rather than as an active soldier.

The investigation will look into whether SUGA received preferential treatment at his post and if any regulations regarding public service duties were breached since he began his service. This move follows a civil complaint filed on August 12, which requested an inquiry into whether the BTS member received special treatment before and after his DUI incident, including taking unauthorized days off.

Previously, a civic group publicly called for an investigation into SUGA amid his ongoing DUI scandal. They requested that his work as a social worker be scrutinized and that strict penalties be applied if any infractions are found. The group’s request highlighted concerns that SUGA drove under the influence despite his responsibility to serve as a social worker, suggesting that it is difficult to believe he could fulfill his duties properly while drinking and questioning whether he received any preferential treatment.

Advertisement

On the night of August 6, 2024, BTS'SUGA was caught drunk driving an electric scooter. CCTV footage showed him on a seated scooter, falling over near Nine One Hannam apartments. Police, who were patrolling the area, found him with a detectable alcohol odor and conducted a breath test, which recorded a reported 0.227% BAC. SUGA is scheduled to be summoned for further investigation. While the press had anticipated his appearance on August 14, 2024, he did not show up. In response to inquiries about his summons, the police issued a statement on August 19.

They stated that SUGA would not receive any special privileges during the investigation and that his case would be handled like any other. The police noted that due to various developments, the investigative team is adjusting the summons schedule. They plan to finalize it for this week and confirmed that SUGA would not be summoned on the weekend or late at night.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA’s DUI incident: Rapper hit with new allegations of missing license plate and insurance violations