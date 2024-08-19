SUGA DUI incident: Police allege BTS member ‘couldn’t remember’ investigation details due to his ‘drunk state’; report

At a regular press conference on August 19th, an official from the National Police Agency announced, "We are coordinating the schedule to summon SUGA to the police station. The police stated that they plan to apply the same standards used for other suspects and will proceed with the investigation in line with standard procedures for suspect summonses. They also discussed how SUGA did not recall specific details of the investigation and suggested that his belief that it was resolved might have been influenced by “him being drunk.”

Also, according to Yonhap news and Newsis’ report regarding BTS' SUGA and his agency BIGHIT MUSIC's statement that the investigation was concluded with his license being revoked and a fine imposed, the police clarified that they usually provide details on the remaining procedures when taking action against someone.

Addressing BIGHIT MUSIC and SUGA's claim that procedures such as license revocation and fines were completed on August 6, the police stated that the remaining process should have been explained to SUGA at the time of the incident. They expressed uncertainty about why SUGA made that statement, suggesting it is likely due to him not recalling the details accurately because he was drunk.

Also, on August 19, Korean media outlet Yonhap News reported simultaneously that the police plan to finalize the schedule for SUGA’s investigation within the week. They will adhere to protocol by not summoning him on weekends or at night, consistent with procedures for other suspects.

A police official mentioned in a press conference that they are working with SUGA’s representatives to move forward with the investigation. They intend to examine all aspects of the circumstances leading up to the drunk-driving incident in detail.

Regarding the controversy over BIGHIT MUSIC’s reference to an electric kickboard instead of a scooter in their statement, the police indicated that they will thoroughly investigate any discrepancies. They also confirmed that on the night of the incident, they provided a detailed explanation of the DUI case procedure.

On August 6th, at approximately 11:27 PM, SUGA was found falling from an electric scooter on a street in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. A nearby police officer assisted him and noticed that he was intoxicated. The officer then took SUGA to the police station for a breathalyzer test, which revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.227%, a concentration high enough to warrant license revocation.

