BTS’ SUGA’s D-DAY under solo moniker Agust D becomes FIRST Korean rap album to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify

BTS’ SUGA is known as one of the top rappers in K-pop. From his insane flow to his powerful lyrics, fans are always in awe whenever the K-pop star starts spitting bars. Now his debut studio album D-DAY, which he released under his solo moniker Agust D, has managed to surpass a whopping 1 billion streams on Spotify.

According to updates on September 6, SUGA’s D-DAY has exceeded 1,000,000,000 streams on Spotify. Released on April 21, 2023, the album managed to achieve the feat within a little over 1 year and 4 months.

Meanwhile, with this, the BTS member is now the first and only Korean rapper in history to have reached this impressive milestone. At the same time, it’s also his first rap album under Agust D, which has amassed 1 billion Spotify streams.

Truly, the power SUGA holds as a successful rapper is undeniably superior!

Congratulations SUGA!

Back on April 21, 2023, SUGA released his debut studio album D-DAY under his solo moniker Agust D. It includes a total of 10 tracks including the title track Haegeum and pre-release People Pt. 2 featuring IU, D-Day, HUH? (feat. J-Hope), AMYGDALA, SDL, Polar Night, Interlude: Dawn, Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung), and Life Goes On.

D-DAY acts as the finale of Agust D’s trilogy releases after his two previous mixtapes Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020).

In particular, this studio album’s lead track Haegeum became a massive success with its unique composition. The song puts a spin on its hip-hop genre with the traditional Korean instrument, the haegeum sound, creating a magical conjunction between the two.

SUGA has actively participated in the lyrics writing process for all of the D-DAY tracks, boasting his unparalleled capability as a rapper, producer, and musician.

Watch Haegeum’s music video here:

Meanwhile, SUGA has been recently embroiled in a drunk-driving controversy. As per reports, his DUI case investigation is still ongoing. Amid the chaos, the K-pop star is set to be discharged from his mandatory military service on June 21, 2025. He will be joined by his bandmates next year to resume BTS activities.

