BTS' SUGA DUI case: KCSC considers penalties on Korean media house for airing false CCTV footage

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

The Korean Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) is reportedly considering penalizing JTBC Newsroom for broadcasting misleading CCTV footage related to BTS' SUGA. The footage aired, wrongly identified a man riding an electric scooter as SUGA, leading to a public outcry and legal scrutiny.

During a general meeting on September 2, held at the Broadcasting Center in Mok Dong, Seoul, the KCSC addressed the incident involving the K-media house. The CCTV footage, which purportedly showed SUGA in a compromising situation, was later confirmed by police to feature an entirely different individual. The KCSC condemned the report as a clear case of misrepresentation, highlighting the need for accuracy in journalism.

KCSC Chairman Ryu Hee Rim emphasized the commission’s stance on unverified content, stating, “Last year, we implemented legal sanctions on broadcasters for airing unverified material. We remain committed to enforcing severe penalties for such infractions.” Commissioner Kim Jung Soo reinforced this position, noting, “Broadcasting unconfirmed reports is a dangerous practice. It is crucial that all reports are verified before being made public.”

However, the penalties can only be imposed after a process that often involves obtaining statements from the involved parties. This procedure can impact the broadcaster's license renewal or approval status, underscoring the seriousness of the violation.

Meanwhile, the controversy began on the night of August 6 in Hannam Dong, Seoul, where SUGA landed up in an unfortunate DUI incident. After a night out with friends, he was reportedly riding an electric scooter when he fell in front of his residence’s entrance, prompting police involvement. His blood alcohol level was reported to be 0.227%, well above the legal limit of 0.08%. The situation garnered widespread media attention, leading to conflicting reports.

JTBC Newsroom later apologized for the false reporting after clarifications were made. SUGA, meanwhile, issued a prompt and sincere apology, with his management, BIGHIT MUSIC, affirming their support. Despite a small number of individuals calling for SUGA's withdrawal from BTS, the majority of ARMYs rallied in support, trending lyrics from his songs and reaffirming his popularity. SUGA’s digital consumption surged, with him becoming the most consumed Asian artist across digital platforms while his songs and albums claimed top spots across global music charts.

Support for SUGA extended beyond fans, with industry figures like EL CAPITXN, PSY, EPIK HIGH, The Rose’s Woosung, actresses Park Sohee and Alicia Hannah Kim, Pachinko write Lee Min Jin, and Mui Sakamoto, daughter of legendary Japanese pianist late Ryuichi Sakamoto voicing their empathy.

As the case moves forward, SUGA’s investigation has been forwarded to the prosecutor, following his heartfelt apology.

