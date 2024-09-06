BTS’ RM and Megan Thee Stallion rock the house in energetic collaboration single Neva Play; Watch

BTS' RM and Megan Thee Stallion have finally dropped their highly anticipated collaboration, Neva Play. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this single, marking their first joint project as solo artists. Megan Thee Stallion had hinted that RM’s rap would be something never heard before, and it certainly lives up to the hype. The music video and track are packed with energy and excitement.

On September 1, Megan Thee Stallion shared the poster for her upcoming track, Neva Play, featuring BTS' RM, on Instagram. The American rapper and singer expressed her admiration for RM, noting in her caption, "This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before." Fans were thrilled at the prospect of this international collaboration and eagerly anticipated the unique blend of styles the two artists would showcase. Neva Play was officially released today, September 6, at 1 PM KST.

The music video features a fun, futuristic style with a bold and raunchy vibe, showcasing Megan Thee Stallion’s boss girl attitude and dynamic moves. RM’s voice, deep and warm, perfectly complements the track, hitting all the right notes. Although RM appears only in anime format, his voice alone is enough to captivate and enchant fans.

Watch the exciting music video below-

Megan Thee Stallion previously collaborated with BTS in the summer of 2021 on their remix of the megahit Butter. She also joined the group that fall for their live performance of the track at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Currently, BTS has paused full group activities until 2025 while the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea. Despite this, they’ve been staying busy with individual projects.

Meanwhile, RM's documentary RM: Right Place, Wrong Person has been selected for the Open Cinema category and will premiere at the Busan Cinema Center’s outdoor BIFF Theater. After the festival, the film will be released globally in theaters for fans. Tickets for the premiere at the Busan International Film Festival will be available on the BIFF website, with additional details on the film’s global theatrical release to be announced later.

RM: Right Place, Wrong Person is a documentary that captures the making of RM’s album and Kim Namjoon’s quest for self-discovery. The film explores RM's journey by portraying him as both an "Artist" and the "human Kim Namjoon," drawing a parallel between the concepts of Right and Wrong.

