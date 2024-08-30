BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case forwarded to prosecution without detention after August 23 police questioning

BTS’ SUGA’s ongoing DUI case has taken the news headlines by storm. Now, the controversy is getting a shift in course as the case has been forwarded to the prosecution. This comes almost a week after the rapper attended a 3-hour-long questioning by the police at Yongsan precinct.

On August 30, the Korean media outlet My Daily reported that Yongsan police station handed over the BTS member’s DUI case to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office without detention around 2:00 PM KST today. He is facing the charges of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act.

This update comes 7 days after he was summoned to the Yongsan Police Station for further investigation. Reportedly, SUGA was questioned for 3 hours after which he admitted to the charges.

At the same time, it has been 17 days since the incident first came to light. According to reports, on the night of August 6, the BTS member was riding an electric scooter home. As seen in the CCTV footage released later, he took a sharp turn and then fell in front of his residence in Hannam-dong.

Reportedly, a nearby patrolling officer came to assist him and noticed that he had been drinking. A breathalyzer test was conducted and the rapper was taken to the local police station for an initial statement. His license was reportedly revoked and later he was escorted home by police.

The matter became dense when several reports emerged suggesting that SUGA’s blood alcohol content at the time of the incident was 0.227%, which is at least seven times higher than the legal limit while driving in South Korea. However, the police never confirmed the exact output of his breathalyzer test.

On August 23, before heading inside the Yongsan precinct, SUGA faced the reporters. Bowing twice, he apologized for his actions. On August 25, through BIGHIT MUSIC, he shared a handwritten apology letter saying, “I deeply apologize for disappointing and hurting my fans and everyone who loves me, with my wrongdoings. I forgot my sense of responsibility to repay the love I have received with actions worthy of it, and I made a huge mistake."

