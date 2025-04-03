Box Office: Snow White continues downward trend on 2nd DISCOUNT TUESDAY with dismal turnout

Cheaper ticket prices were no temptation for Disney fans this Tuesday as they refrained from showing the studio’s latest live-action outing, Snow White, any love. The Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer almost fell to No. 3 at the U.S. box office after taking a harsh 61.4 percent dip from last Tuesday to register a USD 1.5 million gross—the lowest second-Tuesday earnings for a Disney live-action film.

At the same point in their runs, Maleficent 2 made USD 2.2 million with a 45.6 percent drop, Dumbo raked in USD 1.7 million with a 62.9 percent fall, Jungle Cruise came down to USD 2.4 million with a 48.3 percent decline, and Cruella collected USD 1.7 million with a 47.1 percent decrease.

For those out of the loop, Snow White’s run wasn’t expected to be smooth, as several controversies from its inception marred the production. First, the Mouse House had to defend its casting of Zegler, a Latina, as its fairest princess. The actress then worsened matters by mocking the 1937 iteration of Snow White, the classic tale that inspired the latest entry. Zegler also took the liberty of commenting on Donald Trump, which did not sit right with his supporters, leading to a subtle boycott of the film. Gadot, who made waves with her Zionist views, also exacerbated the situation.

Snow White, made on a USD 250 million budget (excluding marketing costs), is on its way to losing Disney approximately USD 115 million, per Deadline.

The movie, which premiered on March 21, earned only USD 14.2 million domestically in its second weekend, putting its worldwide gross at USD 143.1 million.

A detailed forecast by the outlet suggests the film will generate approximately USD 295 million in total revenues, including USD 101 million from global theatrical runs, USD 62 million from home entertainment sales, USD 130 million from streaming and TV rights, and an additional USD 2 million from merchandise.

Snow White’s box office proceeds are expected to be lower than those of other recent live-action adaptations like Dumbo and The Little Mermaid, which also faced criticism over casting a Black actress as Ariel.

The movie is now playing in theaters near you.

