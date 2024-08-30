BTS: Did EL CAPITXN assure fans of SUGA's well-being amid ongoing DUI case? ARMYs thank former for being true friend

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

In a recent late-night live session on August 28, Jang Yi Jeong, aka EL CAPITXN, the renowned producer also dubbed as "the handsome DJ" by fans, provided a subtle but comforting gesture to BTS’ fans regarding SUGA’s well-being amidst his ongoing DUI case. During his live interaction from his recording studio, EL CAPITXN was asked by a fan to show a thumbs-up if SUGA was doing okay. With a smile, he complied, which has since been interpreted by fans as a reassuring sign of support for the BTS member.

Take a look at the moment here;

EL CAPITXN’s supportive gesture comes at a time when SUGA, also known as Agust D, is dealing with legal complications stemming from a DUI incident on August 6. The incident occurred in Seoul's Hannam Dong area when SUGA, after a night out, was seen navigating an electric scooter and reportedly fell, prompting police assistance. His blood alcohol level at the time was reportedly 0.227%, significantly above the legal limit, leading to a criminal probe in South Korea. The situation was further complicated by conflicting media reports, but, a later CCTV footage clarified the circumstances, leading to an apology from a major K-media outlet.

In light of these developments, EL CAPITXN’s live session has been seen as a heartfelt gesture of solidarity. Fans have been vocal in their appreciation, thanking him for being a true friend and for providing a sense of reassurance during this challenging time for SUGA. They have also made efforts to ensure that EL CAPITXN’s own achievements as a producer and musician remain in the spotlight, apart from his association with SUGA.

Advertisement

Check out some fan reactions here;

Meanwhile, amidst these trying times for SUGA, the BTS fandom, known as ARMY, has rallied strongly in support of SUGA, trending lyrics from his tracks like Snooze and Nevermind to demonstrate their unwavering support. Despite some negative reactions and calls for SUGA’s withdrawal from the group, ARMYs have countered with messages of love and encouragement and charting SUGA as the most consumed Asian artist across all digital platforms.

Moreover, prominent figures like PSY, EPIK HIGH, Pachinko Writer Lee Min Jin, actress Park So Hee, Mui Sakamoto; daughter of late Ryuichi Sakamoto and more have subtly poured in support for SUGA.

According to the latest report, following SUGA’s interrogation and his heartfelt handwritten apology, his case has been forwarded to the respective prosecutor.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Is BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case under ‘excess scrutiny’ due to South Korea’s obsession with sensationalism?