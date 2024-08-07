BTS’ SUGA’s DUI controversy: Police clarify rapper’s electric scooter had seat; was not kickboard

On August 7, media outlets reported that BTS' SUGA is under investigation by the police for operating an electric scooter after consuming alcohol. According to the police, SUGA was found alone on the streets on the night of August 6 after riding the electric scooter. Nearby police patrols assisted him and took him to a local police station. There was some confusion among netizens and fans regarding whether SUGA was using an electric scooter or a kickboard, as different media outlets reported both terms. An updated news article later clarified that it was an electric scooter with a seat.