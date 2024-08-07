BTS' SUGA admits to riding electric scooter while drunk on August 6 via agency's statement

On August 7th, BTS' SUGA was investigated by the Yongsan Police Station for allegedly violating the Road Traffic Act by drunk driving. Reports say SUGA had consumed alcohol and then rode an electric scooter in the Yongsan district the previous day, where he fell. Police officers nearby came to help and, noticing the smell of alcohol, took him to a nearby station. His agency issued an initial statement saying they are looking into the matter.

Now BIGHIT MUSIC has shared an official statement saying the rapper has admitted to drunk driving. Read the statement here-

"Hello

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We apologize for BTS member SUGA’s electric kickboard accident.

On the night of the 6th (Tuesday), while returning home drunk, SUGA used an electric kickboard while wearing his helmet. After moving about 500 meters, he fell while parking, and as a result of a breathalyzer test conducted by a nearby police officer, he was fined and had his license revoked. There was no loss of life or property damage in the incident, and he returned home after handing it over to the police.

We apologize for disappointing many people due to the artist's inappropriate behavior. As a social worker, he will be subject to appropriate action from his workplace for actions that have caused social controversy.

We will be more careful to prevent this from happening in the future.

Advertisement

Thank you."

On August 6, 2024, BTS' SUGA completed 320 days of his military service out of a total of 639 days. He was enlisted on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker. The service period for public service workers is longer than that for active soldiers so that SUGA will be in the military longer than the other BTS members. With 319 days remaining, he has already completed 50 percent of his duty and is scheduled to be discharged on June 21, 2025.

Fans of the artist are celebrating this milestone and eagerly anticipating his return to activities. Before enlisting in the military, he released his debut solo album under his producer name, August D, on April 21, 2023. The album was highly acclaimed, topping both international and domestic charts. The lead singles, People Pt. 2 featuring IU and Haegeum, became particularly popular among the K-pop fans.

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA under police investigation after getting caught for drunk riding electric kickboard; report