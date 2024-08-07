BTS' SUGA under police investigation after getting caught for drunk riding electric kickboard; report

On August 7, 2024, it was reported that BTS' SUGA is under police investigation for riding an electric scooter after drinking. He had reportedly fallen on the street by himself. The rapper is currently finishing his mandatory military service as a social service agent. South Korean media has reported that he has reportedly broken traffic laws by allegedly driving his electric scooter while drunk.

Korean media Yonhap News revealed that the Yongsan Police Station is looking into SUGA for breaking traffic laws related to the drunk riding of the electric scooter. In South Korea, electric kickboards, or scooters, require a license to rent, and their use is closely regulated due to safety concerns, much like driving a car.

According to the police, the BTS member was discovered alone on the streets on the night of August 6, 2024, after riding an electric kickboard while under the influence of alcohol. A nearby patrolling officer came to assist him and noticed the smell of alcohol. The officer then took SUGA to the local police station.

The Daechwita rapper has reportedly violated the Road Traffic Act after being caught riding an electric kickboard under the influence, leading to a police investigation. The star himself has not yet released a formal statement. SUGA is currently serving his military duty as a social service agent, a role that typically involves a nine-to-six schedule and allows him to return home daily. His agency BIGHIT MUSIC has yet to comment on the situation.

The rapper began his basic training at the Nonsan Training Center in South Chungcheong Province before transitioning to his role as a social service worker. Unlike his fellow BTS members, he is serving as a social service agent rather than undergoing military training, likely due to his past shoulder surgery. Social service agents typically serve for 21 months.

The rapper has kept a low profile since his enlistment but was seen with Jin after Jin's discharge from military training in June. The rapper joined the celebration of Jin's completion of military service, along with the other BTS members, who took time off from their schedules to mark the occasion. This gathering also served as a celebration of the group's debut anniversary on June 12- 13th of this year. SUGA is scheduled to be discharged from military in June of 2025, making him the last member to get discharged.