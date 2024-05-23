BTS is one of the biggest and most celebrated K-pop groups worldwide. The group has managed to transcend boundaries and establish themselves way beyond the world of K-pop.

From winning multiple awards in the home country to getting nominated not once but five times for the Grammy Awards, on top of being the only K-pop group to do so. Their long list of achievements is unending and diverse, as they have received accolades from all over the world in recognition of their incredible talent.

Comprising seven members, including RM, J-hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Jin, and Suga, they all managed to grasp the audience’s attention with their charm. Moreover, each member has also gone on to establish themselves as solo artists who have their individuality beyond the groups.

Currently, each member of the group is serving their mandatory time in the South Korean military service. They will be discharged around the year 2025 and will make a much-anticipated comeback together as a group.

The list of the most-streamed K-pop boy group songs on Spotify in South Korea was revealed, and it might definitely surprise you or may be not. The first 9 places are taken up by none other than BTS songs. Yes, the group indeed filled up the entire list with their wonderful songs. The first place is taken up by the group's iconic summer track, Butter, with a total of 7.56 million streams. The second receives 6.77 million streams, which is none other than Dynamite. Subsequently, the rest of the songs are as follows:

1 Butter - 7.56M

2 Dynamite - 6.77M

3 Permission to Dance- 5.03M

4 Filter - 4.96M

5 My Universe - 3.66M

6 Euphoria - 3.36M

7 Yet To Come - 3.34M

8 Spring Day - 3.26M

9 Take Two - 3.22M

However, 10th place on the list was taken up by a rookie group, which is emerging as one of the most up-and-coming phenomena of K-pop. It is none other than RIIZE, SM Entertainment’s most recent launch. Their debut song, Get a Guitar, takes up the last place with a total of 3.14 million streams. It is indeed a big feat for the group, as many other bands who have already established themselves in the industry have not been able to do so.

RIIZE was formed by SM Entertainment and consisted of seven members, including Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. They made their official debut on September 4, 2023, and released the single album Get a Guitar along with the music video for the title track of the same name. The album also consisted of a B-side track called Memories.

Watch Get a Guitar music video

In January 2024, they released another single titled Love 119, along with the Japanese version of the same. Additionally, the group has also announced their first-ever concert event, titled RIIZING DAY, which will commence on May 4, 2024, in Seoul.

Moreover, the group is also set to release their first mini-album titled RIIZING. The pre-release track Impossible has been released on April 18, 2024. Three B-side tracks 9 Days, Honestly, and One Kiss, have been dropped ahead of the album’s release. The record is scheduled to be released around June 2024.

