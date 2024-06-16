Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela can't stop smiling in unseen photo; perfect Father's Day treat for fans

On the joyous occasion of Father's Day a picture has been shared in which Ram Charan can be seen holding his adorable daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in his arms as she smiles with all her heart.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Jun 16, 2024  |  12:45 PM IST |  410
Father's Day: Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela can't stop smiling in unseen pic
Father's Day: Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela can't stop smiling in unseen pic

Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela can't stop smiling

Credits: Team Ram Charan
