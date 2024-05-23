aespa’s Drama gets featured on The Kardashians season 5 in unexpected crossover; WATCH to know more

aespa is gearing up for their highly anticipated comeback with a new album soon but they have just become a part of an unprecedented crossover with the celebrity giants Kardashians.

On May 23, it was revealed that aespa’s major hit track Drama has featured as a background score in The Kardashians season 5 surprising fans with an unexpected crossover.

aespa makes a surprise appearance on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story

aespa has taken the fans by utter surprise by appearing on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story. On May 23, 2024, when Kim Kardashian shared the teaser of The Kardashians season 5 episode 1 on her story in which aespa’s power-injecting track Drama was playing in the background.

Drama by aespa can be heard seconds into the teaser as we see the Kardashians living their high-end lives. The Kardashians season 5 episode 1 will be airing on May 23, 2024, on Hulu.

Watch aespa and Kim Kardashian crossover here:

Meanwhile, Drama was dropped by aespa on November 10, 2023, as the title track of the eponymous album. The song took the world by storm and became a global hit. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Drama being featured on The Kardashians, as it is a global hit show. Fans could not keep quiet over the unprecedented crossover and reacted.

Know more about aespa

aespa is one of the most sensational K-pop girl groups in the music scene at the moment because of their extraordinary music and bold styles. Moreover, aespa will be dropping their highly expected comeback with their first ever full album Armageddon alongside its eponymous title track on May 27, 2024.

In other news, aespa dropped its pre-release track Supernova on May 13, 2024, alongside a superpowered music video where aespa members transformed into supernovas themselves.

Meanwhile, aespa is all set to embark on their second world tour titled 2024 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK: PARALLEL LINE. The tour will kickstart with two performances in Seoul, South Korea on June 29 and 30 at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium. The tour next stops for the Asia leg of the tour will be Osaka and Fukuoka in Japan, Hongkong, Taipei, Tokyo, and Jakarta. The Oceania leg of the tour will begin on August 30 in Sydney, Australia.

