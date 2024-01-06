BTS' V achieves historic feat surpassing 2 billion streams on Spotify across all credits

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has accomplished a remarkable milestone in his career by surpassing 2 billion streams on Spotify across all his credited works. This monumental achievement solidifies his impact and popularity not only as a member of BTS but also as an individual artist.

BTS’ V crosses 2 billion streams on Spotify across all credits

V's mesmerizing vocals and unique artistry have captivated audiences globally, contributing significantly to BTS' immense success. His solo tracks, collaborations, and contributions to BTS' discography have garnered immense love and appreciation from fans worldwide, which is reflected in this incredible streaming milestone.

Songs, where V has notably shined, such as Inner Child, Slow Dancing, and collaborations like Sweet Night for the Itaewon Class OST, Christmas Tree, OST for Our Beloved Summer, and the recent single Wherever u r with American singer Umi, have resonated deeply with listeners, showcasing his versatility and musical prowess.

This accomplishment not only underscores V's musical impact but also highlights the massive support and dedication of the ARMY, BTS' passionate fanbase. V's ability to connect with audiences through his music continues to make a profound impact, cementing his position as a prominent figure in the global music industry.

Surpassing 2 billion streams on Spotify across all credits stands as a testament to V's artistry, talent, and the unwavering support of ARMY, marking a historic moment in his already illustrious career.

V stands alongside BTS leader RM in new group photos from military

Advertisement

The Nonsan Training Center recently revealed a fresh batch of group photos featuring BTS members RM (Kim Namjoon) and V (Kim Taehyung). This second set of images presents a shift in roles, with RM now donning the blue tag while V, whose face is partly obscured, exudes a more serious demeanor compared to previous photos. These snapshots offer a glimpse into the military journey of the two BTS members since they commenced their active duty on December 11. The evolving dynamics and roles of RM and V within the training center are evident in these pictures, generating anticipation and intrigue among ARMYs globally.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' RM gets promoted to platoon leader in new military pics; V looks handsome as ever at training center