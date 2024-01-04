BTS' RM gets promoted to platoon leader in new military pics; V looks handsome as ever at training center
BTS fans kick off 2024 with excitement as they spot RM and V in new group pictures alongside the newly enlisted soldiers at Nonsan. This time BTS' leader has the platoon's leader badge. Read on!
BTS' RM leads his military platoon in new pictures alongside V
BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star until now
BTS fans are buzzing with excitement as they welcome the new year of 2024. They are thrilled to see RM and V in the latest group pictures, proudly standing among the new soldiers at Nonsan. Previously, fans were overjoyed by V's leadership in his platoon, and now they are delighted to see RM taking charge of his own platoon. This news has brought renewed joy to ARMYs everywhere.
BTS’ RM sports platoon leader tag in new military images with V
On January 4 KST, the Nonsan Training Center unveiled a second set of group photos featuring the newest recruits, prominently showcasing BTS members RM (Kim Namjoon) and V (Kim Taehyung). In contrast to the initial images released last week, where V sported the platoon leader tag, this time, it's RM donning the blue tag over his shoulder. Notably, V appears with the lower half of his face covered, projecting a more solemn aura compared to the previous week.
These snapshots offer glimpses into the military journey of the two BTS stars, who officially began their active duty on December 11. The evolving roles of V and RM within the training center's dynamic are captured in these images, sparking anticipation and interest among ARMYs worldwide.
Take a look at the latest images here;
A catch-up on BTS Monuments: Beyond The Stage
As BTS takes a retrospective dive into their meteoric rise and resilient journey, the latest episodes; 5 and 6 of their eight-part docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star shed light on their post-Covid resurgence in live performances, particularly the spectacular SoFi Stadium show. RM expressed gratitude for the opportunity to captivate packed stadiums, a sentiment echoed by V, who emphasized the unparalleled energy of their concerts. J-Hope treasured the joy of reuniting on stage after the pandemic hiatus.
The SoFi Stadium concert proved a historic comeback, amassing an impressive $33.3 million from 214,000 tickets, according to Billboard. Reflecting on their decade-long odyssey, Jimin admitted a slight sense of awkwardness about their enduring presence, while RM recalled the whirlwind years, V saw it as a decade infused with youthful spirit, and Jin deeply cherished these invaluable moments.
Peering into the future, predominantly the Proof era, SUGA contemplated his solo journey, and Jungkook expressed curiosity about individual paths. The group embraced this juncture as an opportunity for exploration, encouraging each other as they venture into uncharted territories.
The glimpse into the upcoming episodes 7 and 8 of The BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star delves into BTS's entire career, offering a profound exploration of their emotional journey on stage and introspective thoughts on their BTS experience.
The septet delves into the depth of their connections, discussing the profound bond among themselves, the emotions felt during periods of distance, and their aspiration to persist in performing despite the passage of time. Within these discussions, the group reaffirms their dedication to crafting enduring memories alongside their dedicated fanbase, the ARMYs.
The final episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star are slated for a global premiere on January 10.
