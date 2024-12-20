BTS’ V and Park Hyo Shin to release Winter Ahead Yun Seok Cheol Trio version on December 20

BTS’ V recently made his comeback with the single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin on November 29, 2024. However, it has been announced that a new version of the song will be released featuring Yun Seok Cheol Trio. The band specializes in jazz, and fans are thrilled about this fresh, jazz-inspired twist.

On December 18, 2024, it has been officially announced that BTS member V’s Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin will be receiving a Yun Seok Cheol Trio version. This special rendition features Korea’s renowned jazz ensemble, the Yun Seok Cheol Trio, who bring a fresh, jazz-infused interpretation to the original track. It also adds that with a seamless blend of piano, bass, and rhythmic instruments accompanying the two artists’ vocals, the arrangement evokes the atmosphere of an intimate live performance. The song is set to be released on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 2 PM KST.

Watch Winter Ahead music video

Previously, Winter Ahead managed to secure the no. 99 spot on the Billboard 100 chart. The song also marks V’s sixth solo entry on the Hot 100, following Christmas Tree, which peaked at no. 79; Love Me Again at no. 96; Slow Dancing at no. 51; FRI(ENDS) at no. 65, and White Christmas at no. 93.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Although the artist is not currently active, he has released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he has kept several projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?! V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video.

