BTS’ V becomes first K-pop artist to chart 3 songs on Billboard Hot 100 in 2024 with White Christmas

BTS’ V has recently released a new track titled White Christmas alongside the legendary Bing Crosby. Soon after its release, it managed to grab a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With that, the artist has become the first K-pop idol to chart three songs on the prestigious chart.

On December 17, 2024, the positions for the Billboard Hot 100 chart were revealed, and BTS’ V and Bing Crosby’s holiday duet managed to secure the No. 93 spot on the chart. It is the third song by the K-pop star that grabbed a spot on the chart in 2024 alongside FRI(END)S and Winter Ahead. Moreover, the song marks BTS’ V’s sixth solo entry on the Hot 100, following Christmas Tree, which peaked at no. 79; Love Me Again at no. 96; Slow Dancing at no. 51; FRI(END)S at no. 65; and Winter Ahead at no. 99.

White Christmas is the new version of the iconic holiday song featuring the vocals of V, or Kim Taehyung, and the late singer Bing Crosby. The official music video of the song showcases an animated Bing Crosby alongside V’s pet dog Yeotan, spreading Christmas cheer. It was recently revealed that Yeotan passed away, which makes the video even more special and a tribute to the singer’s furry friend.

Watch White Christmas music video

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video. The song quickly gained attention from fans and has since garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify. He also recently released a song titled Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo Shin on December 3, 2024.

