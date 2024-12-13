BTS' V sets personal record as Love Me Again from Layover becomes his first solo track to hit 1 billion Spotify streams

BTS' V has reached yet another milestone in his solo career. His smash-hit track Love Me Again has managed to surpass a whopping 1 billion streams on Spotify. This is his first solo track to achieve the feat on the music streaming platform. Despite not having extensive promotions, the song consistently ranked high on music charts and achieved steady streaming numbers since its release in 2023.

According to updates on December 13, V's Love Me Again has earned a remarkable 1 billion streams on Spotify, becoming his first solo song to reach this milestone. Released on August 9, 2023, it took a little over 1 year and 3 months for this song to achieve the feat.

Previously, in July, it set a new record as the fastest B-side track by a K-pop soloist to earn the stream count. On the other hand, the music video also has a whopping 108 million views, showing the popularity V has as a global artist.

Congratulations V!

Released in August 2023, Love Me Again is a B-side track included in V's debut solo album Layover. It is a jazz-infused R&B track that perfectly captures the BTS member's raw emotions. The immaculate lyrics explore his strong feelings toward a lost love, a recurring concept in many of his recent tracks. His ethereal vocals combined with the music video's mysterious backdrop create a magical experience for the listeners and viewers.

Advertisement

V is known as a maestro of cinematic storytelling through his songs, and Love Me Again is no expectation.

Watch the MV here:

On the other hand, since the success of Layover, V has released a total of three new singles. Despite being away in the military, all three releases earned exceptional commercial success on music charts and streaming platforms, showcasing the power he holds as a star soloist. His first single FRI(END)S arrived back in March, followed by his latest Park Hyo Shin collab Winter Ahead in November. A few days later, the BTS member unveiled his most recent track White Christmas, a virtual collaboration with the late jazz legend Bing Crosby.

He is now set to be discharged from service in June 2025.

ALSO READ: Kang Daniel appeals defamation lawsuit verdict against problematic YouTuber Sojang citing 'unacceptably lenient' ruling