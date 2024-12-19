'Honey fighting': Son Ye Jin shows support for husband Hyun Bin's film Harbin's VIP premiere

Seo Ye Jin was seen attending the VIP premiere of her husband Hyun Bin's upcoming movie Harbin. The actress was seen showing her support for him at the event and very enthusiastically cheering for him. The plot of the movie is based on the assassination of Japan's first Prime Minister, Itō Hirobumi, by General Ahn Jung Geun.

On December 19, 2024, the VIP premiere for the upcoming movie Harbin, starring Hyun Bin in the lead role. Son Ye Jin, the actor's wife, also attended the event and shared her excitement and nerves, which was her first time attending such an event for him. She admitted feeling unusually nervous despite it not being her movie and expressed her encouragement for Hyun Bin with a cheerful "Honey fighting."

Reflecting on his struggles during the filming of Harbin, she noted how much he had endured, pointing out that his face had grown thinner and the pain in his eyes was evident. As an actor herself, she acknowledged and believed that his hard work would result in an excellent film, showing her unwavering support and faith in his dedication.

Watch Harbin teaser

Set in 1909, during Japan's colonization of Korea, Harbin follows Ahn Jung Geun, the sole survivor of a bloody battle, as he leads a daring mission to assassinate Itō Hirobumi, a symbol of Japanese oppression. To succeed, Ahn and his comrades must infiltrate Russia, gather resources, and outwit relentless enemies. With escalating risks, relentless pursuit, and the mission on the brink of failure, the film explores the sacrifices made for Korea's independence and the high cost of freedom.

With its gripping storyline, breathtaking visuals, and international filming locations spanning Mongolia, Latvia, and Korea, the upcoming film is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Hyun Bin takes on the role of General Ahn Jung Geun, the revered Korean independence activist renowned for assassinating Itō Hirobumi, Japan's first Prime Minister, in 1909. Directed and written by Woo Min Ho, the film was originally scheduled for release on December 25, 2024, but the date has now been moved up to December 24, 2024.

