BTS’ V becomes 3rd Asian soloist with most songs crossing 300 million streams on Spotify; ties with Arijit Singh

V of BTS with maximum songs surpassing 300 million streams on Spotify has achieved the marvellous feat of becoming the 3rd Asian Soloist and 5th Asian Act to do so in Spotify’s history. He is now tied with revered singer, Arijit Singh.

BTS’ V has been breaking records left and right with his incredible achievements as a K-soloist and an Asian Act. On account of 4 of his songs crossing 300 million streams, V of BTS has now become the 3rd Asian Soloist and 5th Asian Act to achieve this and is now tied with the revered Indian singer, Arijit Singh knwon for songs like Agar Tum Saath Ho, Kesariya, and Shayad.

Beginning with Love Me Again with over 400 million streams, followed by Christmas Tree with over 380 million streams, Sweet Night with over 363 million streams, and Slow Dancing with over 300 million streams V of BTS has created history.

BTS’ V’s Love Me Again has now over 400 million streams on Spotify. The song is an R&B/Soul track with a Jazz undertone which appropriately speaks to V’s style and aura. Dancing while adoring a red and gold glittering attire BTS’ V can be seen singing the song with a mic in his hand in the official MV.

Christmas Tree by V is the original soundtrack for the popular K-drama Our Beloved Summer. A romantic Folk song with lyrics that sing the feelings of a lover who feels their beloved is the only ray of light in their life and they can tell a million reasons which made them fall for them.

V's Sweet Night, the original soundtrack for ITAEWON CLASS, beautifully portrays a heartwarming tale of friendship and the uncertainty that comes with taking it to the next level. It delves into the dilemma of whether pursuing a romantic relationship could potentially jeopardize the precious bond they share.

Slow Dancing, featured in V's studio album Layover, is a smooth Soul tune infused with elements of Jazz and R&B. It beautifully narrates a heartfelt love story where the protagonist longs to dance with their beloved.

BTS' V has left fans ecstatic with his incredible accomplishment, leaving them hopeful for even greater achievements from the talented K-soloist in the days to come.

