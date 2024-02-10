BTS' V is first K-pop soloist to reach 17 million Spotify followers, reigns as platform's most followed idol

BTS' V has once again reached new heights, this time on Spotify. On February 9, 2024, it was revealed that V has secured the title of the most followed Korean solo artist on the platform, amassing an impressive 17 million followers. This astonishing achievement testifies to the undying support of his fans, whose dedication has propelled him to an astounding 2.2 billion streams, with a significant contribution from his solo album Layover.

BTS’ V surpasses 17 million followers on Spotify

Since the debut of BTS’ V's album Layover on September 8, 2023, its tracks have been steadily gaining traction through organic growth. Notably, the BTS sensation has adopted a more proactive role in promoting his music, reducing reliance on his entertainment company, HYBE, and harnessing his personal influence. He actively pursued collaborations with various brands and made appearances on shows to effectively advertise and promote the songs from his album.

V's recent milestone of reaching 17 million followers on Spotify sets him apart as the first and only Korean pop soloist to achieve such a feat. This accomplishment is especially remarkable, given that accumulating followers on Spotify is often more challenging than garnering streams.

While streaming numbers may soar, amassing followers reflects a deeper engagement and appreciation for an artist's entire music catalog. In January 2024 alone, Love Me Again singer garnered over 208 million streams on Spotify. This milestone underscores his standing as one of the most influential artists in the industry today

V's influence extends beyond music to social media, where he's become one of the most liked male figures on Instagram in 2024. His success on Spotify is equally impressive, with his album Layover reaching unprecedented streaming numbers. Surpassing 1.1 billion streams, Layover features standout tracks like Love Me Again and Slow Dancing, entertaining listeners worldwide. Love Me Again has even secured its place in Spotify history, entering the Top 10 most streamed songs by a K-pop soloist, a source of immense pride for fans of the BTS member.

BTS’ V’s recent activities

On February 8, BTS member V was spotted at Chuncheon station in Gangwon Do, as he made his way to the ROK Army's 2nd division, where he's currently serving as an active duty soldier. Enlisting on December 11, 2023, V is fulfilling his mandatory military service as a member of the military police special forces within the 2nd division of the ROK Army.

V embarked on his military journey by applying to the Capital Defense Command Special Mission Division (SDT). After successfully passing rigorous screenings, interviews, and fitness tests, he completed a 5-week basic training. Following this, V enrolled in the Army's Comprehensive Administration School, where he underwent an additional three weeks of specialized training.

