BTS' V follows Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber on musicians' most liked Instagram posts list despite military hiatus; know his 3 spots in top 10

BTS' V appears the most number of times in the top 10 list of most liked Instagram posts of 2024 of musicians, despite being irregular on social media, owing to his military obligations. He appears on No. 3 in the list, just behind Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

The K-pop boy group member's most liked Instagram post in 2024 includes his collaborative one with soloist IU. It currently has 17.9 million likes and has been shared 1 million times on the social media site. The post, shared by the duo on January 28, includes their goofy interactions.

The photos aimed at promoting their song Love wins all, which was released on January 24, 2024 and immediately became a fan favourite. Fans were thrilled at the musical collaboration between two of South Korea's most loved artists.

V appears two more times – at No. 6 and No. 7 – in the top 10 list of most liked Instagram posts of 2024 of musicians. His second appearance includes his solo shots taken during the filming of Love wins all and a clip of his hairstylist getting him ready for the music video shoot.

The next one by Asia's #1 handsome man of 2024 is the one showcasing his cute moments with his pet dog Yeontan, who recently passed away. The news of the eight-year-old pomeranian's demise was shared by V on his Instagram handle on December 2. Due to the pup's constant public appearances with the artist, the sad news felt very personal to BTS ARMY. They might have visited V's Instagram post featuring Yeontan more often after that.

Advertisement

Besides him, another of his teammates also features in the list. BTS leader RM is at No. 8, with his most-liked post in 2024 being the one taken with the other members of the group, post the military discharge of BTS' eldest, Jin.

See the 12 most-liked Instagram posts of 2024 of musicians around the globe here:

ALSO READ: BTS becomes most searched K-pop group on Google in 2024 despite military hiatus; eyes new year reunion