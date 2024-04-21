BTS’ V proves he's a Swiftie by supporting Taylor Swift and Post Malone's Fortnight from The Tortured Poets Department

BTS’ V is currently completing his military service like all the members of his band. However, he tries to be active on his social media from time to time. BTS recently also revealed their global pop-up MONOCHROME.

BTS and Taylor Swift once met backstage and connected with each other. Being fellow music artists they have been supporting each other. BTS’ V has just made a Swiftie move to support her new album.

BTS’ V makes a Swiftie move, supports Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department

V of BTS who recently gave an update on Instagram about his military life and completing his weight target is back on the platform but as a Swiftie. Everyone knows Taylor Swift has dropped her album The Tortured Poets Department and no one can elude her charm.

V has proven he is a Swiftie by sharing Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight on his Instagram story. The song is from Taylor Swift’s new album. The update from the Christmas Tree singer has made fans happy to see that he is a fellow Swiftie.

V’s musical suggestion has taken fans by a pleasant surprise and they are loving it while at the same time wishing that the two collaborate in the future. Fortnight is the lead track of Taylor Swift’s album. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Know BTS’ V’s recent activities

V also known by his birth name Kim Taehyung released his latest single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024. The track was met with raging love and admiration from fans and critics. The critics also praised the depiction of diversity in the music video of the track.

Recently, V was seen exhibiting his sharp senses and techniques in a new military combat police training video. The pictures of the same went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

V also a week ago showed off his buffed body on his Instagram story. He had scars on his back from rigorous training in the military and called it his ‘wounds of glory’.

In other news Love Me Again, V’s B-side track from his album Layover has crossed 500 million streams on Spotify.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V attends football match between Gangwon FC vs Seoul amid military service; Watch