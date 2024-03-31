BTS’ V attends football match between Gangwon FC vs Seoul amid military service; Watch

V of BTS, who recently released his new digital single FRI(END)S to a spectacular response from fans, has made another appearance. The song debuted on the Billboard Global 200 chart and Excl. US, securing a spot in the top 5. The Winter Bear singer is currently completing his compulsory military enlistment, but he was spotted today watching a soccer match along with other soldiers from his corps.

V of BTS spotted in military uniform watching a soccer match between Gangwon FC vs Seoul

V also known as Kim Taehyung is currently completing his military service according to South Korean regulations. The Love Me Again singer completed his training successfully and is appointed in the South Korean Army’s 2nd Corps in Chuncheon at present.

On March 31, V, along with soldiers from his 2nd Corps, attended a fierce soccer match between Gangwon FC and Seoul. The match is part of the ongoing 2024 K League round 4 held at the Gangwon FC home stadium in Chuncheon Songam Sports Town. Amidst this, V was spotted on the electronic display in the stadium before the match kicked off. In the background, the Dynamite song was playing as V appeared on screen. The Love Me Again singer was wearing his military uniform and showcased his short hair. The entire stadium erupted with excited cheers when V appeared on screen.

Advertisement

V was present in the stadium along with a large number of military companies of the Army's 2nd Corps. When the Rainy Days singer appeared on screen, he welcomed all cheers with a warm smile and showed a victory sign in his charming way. As always, V charmed everyone with his visuals and endearing personality.

Know V of BTS

V also known by his birth name Kim Taehyung is a member of the world-renowned K-pop boy band BTS. He recently unveiled his single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024, along with three versions of the song - Instrumental, Sped Up, and Slowed Down. An intriguing time loop-themed music video accompanied the release which has now accumulated over 22 million views.

The song debuted at number 5 on Billboard Global 200 and at number 3 on Global 200 Excl. US.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S peaks in top 5 simultaneously on Billboard Global 200 and Excl USA charts; see ranking