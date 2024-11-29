BTS’ V rekindles his lost love with a twist in romantic music video for new single Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo Shin: WATCH

On November 29, BTS member V released his highly anticipated single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin. The song has been creating quite a buzz even before its release. Through heartfelt lyrics and a cinematic music video, the K-pop idol once again showed his artistry, as demonstrated in his previous releases like FRI(END)S, Layover, and more.

It's not common for people to look for a new holiday classic as winter approaches each year, but when it is BTS' V, you have to know he will unveil something with a pure charm of built-up nostalgia combining modern entries. His new single Winter Ahead with balladeer Park Hyo Shin is no exception. The forging duo unveiled a jazzy and subdued song that is bound to ride the music charts.

This new single is warm like a cup of hot chocolate but as cold as a snowy morning, a magical combination of timeless melody and moody instrumental. The song is a great use of V's vocal tone and his obvious admiration for this genre.

On the other hand, the music video is equally brilliant—a mystical journey of art, love, and illusion. The BTS member appears as a sculptor, who often reminisces on the lost love of his life through his creation. We often see him embracing the sculpture, and his mundane yet profound feelings come to life slowly. He rekindles with his lover, shares a dance with her, watches her sleep, and gently embraces her beauty. However, the dream shatters soon, and the artist realizes it was just a hallucination he was having.

The most dramatic climax arrives as V comes face to face with his other version. The cinematic visual serves as a metaphor for the existence of many emotional conflicts.

The music video for Winter Ahead is a work of art in every sense, from its theatrical setting to its nuanced color palette and V's chemistry with actress Aida Atarssa.

Watch V's Winter Ahead here:

The BTS member has one more release lined up before the year ends. On December 6, he will unveil another single titled White Christmas, a virtual collab with the late jazz icon Bing Crosby.

