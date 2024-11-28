'Make time for BTS': V greets fans on year's first snowfall; meets Park Bo Gum and dances with Lee Jung amid military break

The first snowfall of the year blanketed Korea on November 27, and BTS member V took the opportunity to spread warmth and joy to ARMYs. Despite his ongoing military service, V has been showering fans with delightful updates, creating a buzz online with his charm and unexpected appearances.

Taking to Weverse, V shared a heartwarming message with fans:

“It’s not the start of winter. ARMYs have fun hanging out with each other. Next year, make time for BTS, and let’s have fun together. Ok? Ok?”

He paired the message with photos of himself in military uniform, proudly posing next to his picture at a coffee shop. The sight of him looking more robust and mature had fans marveling at his growth, while his snowy snapshot added a seasonal touch of nostalgia.

But that wasn’t the only surprise V had in store. During his military break, he made an unexpected appearance at a high-profile luxury brand event, where he once again flaunted his impeccable presence as a brand ambassador. Fans were ecstatic to see him mingling with guests, including Peter Utz and musician Tame Impala, and his interactions with close friend and actor Park Bo Gum stole the spotlight.

Known for their natural chemistry and striking visuals, the two friends exuded warmth as they shared smiles and laughter throughout the evening. A stunning photo of the duo, shared by a popular fan site, quickly went viral, with fans gushing over their camaraderie and timeless charm.

Adding a touch of excitement, V teased fans with a glimpse of a dance session alongside Street Woman Fighter choreographer Lee Jung. The Instagram story, posted by both V and Lee Jung, showed them gearing up in a practice room but cut off before the actual dancing began.

Lee Jung humorously called out, “Come over here, student Kim Taehyung,” while V playfully responded, “Ok really, this is the last time!” Fans couldn’t contain their curiosity, flooding social media with speculation about the choreography and begging for the full video.

Whether basking in snowy serenity, radiating elegance at luxury events, or hinting at dance moves, V continues to captivate fans even during his military service, leaving them eagerly awaiting his forthcoming singles Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin and White Christmas a remake of Bing Crosby’s iconic track.

