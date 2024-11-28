BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s rosie, BTS’ V’s White Christmas, TWICE's STRATEGY, and more: All K-pop releases in December 2024

Are you ready fans? December 2024 has some of the most-anticipated K-pop comebacks lined up. BLACKPINK's Rosé is set to release her first studio album rosie, while BTS' V will arrive with White Christmas featuring late Jazz legend Bing Crosby. Groups like TWICE, LE SSERAFIM and 2NE1 also have some releases lined up. Let's have a look at the calendar.

BLACKPINK's Rosé is set to unveil her first studio album rosie on December 6. The album will feature a total of 12 songs including the pre-releases APT with Bruno Mars, Number One Girl, other tracks like 3 am, Two Years, Toxic till the end, Dance all night, Too bad for us, Call it the end, Not the same, Stay a little longer, Gameboy, and Drinks or Coffee.

Meanwhile, BTS' V will arrive to celebrate the festive season with a special single titled White Christmas, also scheduled for December 6 release (at 2 PM KST). It is a virtual duet with the late jazz icon Bing Crosby. Even before its release, the song created much excitement, as the BTS member is very adept in the jazz and blues genres, his debut solo album Layover bears the evidence. The K-pop star's collaboration with the late jazz star promises a powerful release.

On the other hand, TWICE is set to make their comeback with the 14th mini-album STRATEGY. It will be released on December 6 with a total 7 songs including the title track of the same name featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Kiss My Troubles Away, Like It Like It, Sweetest Obsession, Keeper, Magical, and a version of Strategy with just the group.

Apart from the big comebacks, LE SSERAFIM is set to release the Japanese version of their 4th mini-album CRAZY on December 11. On December 13, Stray Kids will kick off a new type of album series SKZHOP HIPTAPE, with the release of their first mixtape HOP.

On December 25, NCT WISH will release their first Japan album WISHFUL, while 2NE1 will release their Japan compilation album WELCOME BACK on the same day.

