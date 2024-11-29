‘A short break’: NewJeans pens heartfelt goodbye notes to fans after terminating contract with ADOR and vows to return soon

On November 29, after announcing the termination of their contract with ADOR, NewJeans members went online on Phoning one last time. It is a dedicated fan community app tailored for the group's fans and created by the HYBE subsidiary. Since the quintet is leaving the agency, they will not be able to use the platform from now on; however, they promised fans that they will soon return with new surprises.

Taking to the Phoning app, the eldest Minji wrote, "This is just a beginning for us; even if we can't meet on Phoning anymore, we'll find a way to come back soon."

Hanni reflected on their journey so far, stating that they had done everything they could. "Think of this as a short break. When we return, we’ll surprise you all again.”

Danielle and Haerin also expressed their gratitude towards the fans, while the youngest Hyein said the same thing, urging fans to keep supporting them: "Let's continue overcoming through difficult times together, Bunnies."

Their warm words truly gave fans some strength, as they are deeply worried about the group's future after their emergency press release.

Meanwhile, on November 28, NewJeans held an emergency press conference at the Space Share’s Galaxy Hall near Samseong Station in southern Seoul. They announced that they would terminate their contract with ADOR on November 29, midnight, citing that the agency has failed to protect them and has no intention to take care of them in the future.

In addition, they also revealed that they would continue to fight to secure the legal rights of the name 'NewJeans', as they plan on releasing new music and even going on a world tour in 2025. When asked how they would manage their activities without a label, they revealed that they would want to continue working with Min Hee Jin. There's much curiosity about whether the former ADOR CEO will launch a new label with the quintet, as she also resigned from her internal director position at ADOR just a few days ago.

On the other hand, ADOR is deeply unsatisfied with how it turned out. They emphasized that the contract will remain valid, emphasizing that they have not violated any agreement as NewJeans claimed.

