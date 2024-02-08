BTS' V starts military police duties at ROK army's Chuncheon 2nd division; here's what we know

BTS’ V embarked on his military service journey, making a brief appearance at Chuncheon station en route to the ROK Army's 2nd division. Enlisting as an active duty soldier on December 11, 2023, he joined the military police special forces, following rigorous training at the Army's Comprehensive Administration School.

On February 8, BTS member V made a public appearance at Chuncheon station in Gangwon Do, en route to his assigned unit at the ROK Army's 2nd division. Having enlisted as an active duty soldier on December 11, 2023, V is set to fulfill the remainder of his mandatory military service as a member of the military police special forces within the 2nd division of the ROK Army.

V's military journey began with his application to the Capital Defense Command Special Mission Division (SDT). Successfully passing rigorous screenings, interviews, and fitness tests, he proceeded to complete a 5-week basic training. Subsequently, V entered the Army's Comprehensive Administration School, undergoing an additional three weeks of specialized training.

This dedicated approach to military service showcases V's commitment to fulfilling his duties earnestly. As fans express their support for his service, V's brief public appearance marks a significant moment in his military journey, highlighting his dedication to both his country and his responsibilities as a valued member of BTS.

More details on BTS members’ military journeys until now

BTS achieved a significant milestone as RM and V graduated from military training at the Nonsan Training Center, earning recognition as elite trainees on January 16. Shortly after, on January 17, Jimin and Jungkook completed basic military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center. Subsequently, V proceeded to join his Special Duty Team training, while Jimin and Jungkook reportedly joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division.

As for the members’ return dates are anticipated, with Jin expected in June and J-Hope in October 2024. SUGA, taking on the role of a social worker, contributes to the group's diverse service experiences. BTS envisions a collective return in 2025, symbolizing a transformative phase for the septet. As fans eagerly await the reunion, the group's future promises another captivating chapter in their illustrious journey.

