BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook will be appearing in a brand new variety show titled Are You Sure?!, where they will be traveling across various places and spending quality time together. The official trailer for the show has been released, creating anticipation among fans. However, ARMYs have noticed a few instances in the video that suggest that BTS’ V might also make a special appearance in the show.

Fans speculate if BTS' V will also appear in Jungkook and Jimin's Are You Sure?!

On July 12, 2024, the official trailer for Jimin and Jungkook’s upcoming travel show Are You Sure?! was released. In the trailer, the artists are seen doing various activities while traveling to different places. However, the fandom has found certain ‘evidence’ in the teaser video that leads them to believe that V or Kim Taehyung will be making a special appearance in the show.

Previously, Taehyung uploaded pictures with Jimin and Jungkook while they were on vacation and have noticed that the two artists were wearing the exact same outfits in the trailer as well. Moreover, during Korean Thanksgiving Day, or Chuseok, Taehyung uploaded an image of the sunset from Jeju Island, and a similar scene can also be seen in the trailer, further fueling the artist’s possible cameo.

Fans are busy speculating online about the artist’s appearance on the show and are delighted at the thought of BTS’ ‘maknaes’ coming together for a project. Although it is possible that Kim Taehyung might have joined the show and the production team kept it as a surprise element, some fans remain skeptical. They believe it could just be a coincidence and might not mean anything more.

More about Are You Sure?!

The upcoming travel show Are You Sure?! starring Jungkook and Jimin, will showcase the idols in various new places. The duo's adventure kicks off in the United States and then takes them to Jeju Island and Sapporo, where they'll partake in camping, canoeing, and road trips. A new teaser video, along with the official poster for the show, has been released.

The show will consist of 8 episodes in total, and the first two episodes are scheduled to premiere on August 8, 2024, on the Disney+ streaming platform.

