My Sweet Mobster is an ongoing K-drama series starring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa that is gaining immense popularity with each new episode release. The viewership of the show is on a steady rise, and it is only expected to be even higher. Due to its unique storyline and lead couple’s chemistry, the show is becoming the newest fan favorite.

My Sweet Mobster garners highest ratings with new episode

On July 12, 2024, a South Korean media outlet, Daily Sports, reported that the release of its new episode propelled My Sweet Mobster to achieve the highest ratings of its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 3.0 percent. Despite the episodes released on weekdays, the show has managed to see a steady rise in views every week.

Additionally, the ratings for the eighth episode rose by 0.2 percent compared to the previous episode, which had garnered 2.8 percent nationwide. With more episodes being released, it's likely that the K-drama will continue to gain popularity in the community. The show’s comedic elements, combined with heartfelt and emotional moments, are the main reasons for its success.

My Sweet Mobster cast, plot and release time

Apart from Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa, the cast of the show includes Kwon Yool, Kim Hyun Jin, Yang Hyun Min, Lee Yoo Joon, and more. Based on the web novel A Woman Who Plays, the K-drama is directed by Kim Woo Hyun and Kim Young Hwan and written by Na Kyung.

The plot of My Sweet Mobster centers on Seo Ji Hwan, a former gangster seeking redemption from his family's generational criminal past. His primary goal is to dismantle criminal organizations and provide new opportunities for former convicts.

Meanwhile, Go Eun Ha, a children's content creator, struggles to find success in her career. However, their paths intersect, and they find themselves inevitably drawn to each other.

The series is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes, airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 KST on the South Korean network JTBC.

