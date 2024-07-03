On July 3, 2024, the fans were pleasantly surprised when BTS’ agency, Big Hit Music, uploaded a video teaser on their official page indicating that something new would be coming up soon.

In the short clip, a collection of images was included showcasing beautiful scenes of nature being enjoyed by two members of the group. However, the mystery was soon revealed when Disney+ released the official poster of the show featuring Jimin and Jungkook.

The sudden news certainly came as a surprise to fans, they were extremely ecstatic about it. In the poster, both members were seen on a rowing boat, enjoying the open waters. The series is perfect for the summer, as the fans will witness them doing several activities across many different regions. Previously, Jungkook hinted about the show during his appearance on Suga’s talk show Suchwita.

Release date of Are You Sure?!

The show will be released on August 8, 2024. It will consist of 8 episodes in total, and a new one will drop every Thursday.

Where to Watch Are You Sure?!

The show will be exclusively released on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Concept of Are You Sure?!

The show is described as a travel series where Jimin and Jungkook will be traveling across different regions, doing various activities, and spending quality time together. As the title suggests, throughout their journey, they encountered unexpected events that made them question, "Are You Sure?!".

Whether it was a sudden change in weather, a surprise encounter, or a challenging activity, these moments pushed them out of their comfort zones. However, through these experiences, they discovered what was truly "sure" to them.

The duo visited New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan. In New York, they explored the bustling cityscape, visiting iconic landmarks and enjoying the diverse food scene. On Jeju Island, they immersed themselves in nature, experiencing the tranquility of its beaches and hiking trails. Sapporo offered a blend of cultural and outdoor activities, from visiting traditional markets to exploring breathtaking landscapes.

They enjoyed activities such as camping under the stars and canoeing in serene waters, each destination providing its own unique backdrop of beautiful scenery. In addition to outdoor adventures, they indulged in shopping sprees and savored local cuisines, bonding over shared meals and new experiences.

The filming of Are You Sure?! started following Jungkook’s solo performance at the Good Morning America Summer Concert held in Central Park, New York. The two members are reuniting after several years for a show, with the last one being their memorable trip to Tokyo in 2017. The series was filmed right before their military service, where they found the chance to bond again.

Jimin and Jungkook are known for their long-lasting friendship and the deep affection they share for each other. Moreover, the K-pop idols even enlisted in the military with the buddy system on December 12, 2023. It will be interesting to witness the two singers in their element again, where they will laugh and have introspective conversations together.

