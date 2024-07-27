BABYMONSTER announces fandom name MONSTIEZ in exclusive news theme video; Watch

In a dazzling reveal that has fans buzzing with excitement, YG Entertainment’s rookie sensation BABYMONSTER has unveiled their official fandom name. The dynamic girl group dropped an exclusive video announcing their official fandom name, artfully symbolizing the strong bond and close relationship between the group and their dedicated fans.

BABYMONSTER names fandom MONSTEIZ

On July 27 KST, YG Entertainment's rookie sensation BABYMONSTER shared some exciting news with their fans through an exclusive video release. The girl group announced that their official fandom name will be MONSTIEZ.

This thoughtful name combines the “MONS” from BABYMONSTER with the English word TIES, symbolizing the close relationship and strong bond between the group and their dedicated supporters. BABYMONSTER, known for their dynamic performances and rapidly growing popularity, wanted a name that would reflect the unity and connection they feel with their fans.

In the announcement video, the members of BABYMONSTER expressed their gratitude and excitement. They shared their hope that “MONSTIEZ” would resonate deeply with their fans, who have been incredibly supportive since their debut. The group emphasized that the name signifies not just a fanbase, but a family that stands together through all the highs and lows.

Watch BABYMONSTER’s fandom name announcement video here;

Advertisement

As BABYMONSTER continues to rise in the K-pop scene, MONSTIEZ will be the cheering force behind their every step.

More about BABYMONSTER’s latest activities

BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon, is a K-pop girl group formed by YG Entertainment. The group, consisting of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita, officially debuted in April 2024 with their EP BABYMONS7ER. Since their debut, BABYMONSTER has captivated fans worldwide with their energetic performances and distinctive style.

Their latest activities include the release of a pre-release digital single titled FOREVER on July 1, 2024, as they prepare for their first studio album. The group, known for their impressive rise since their debut in April 2024, continues to build momentum with their vibrant music and dynamic stage presence. With FOREVER gaining traction, anticipation is high for the full album, promising even more thrilling content from this rapidly rising K-pop powerhouse.

ALSO READ: BABYMONSTER's music video for SHEESH surpasses 200 million views within 33 days of release