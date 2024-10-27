Byeon Woo Seok over-security case: Incheon Airport rescinds plan for private celebrity entrance after backlash

Following Byeon Woo Seok’s over-security controversy, Incheon International Airport decided to open a private entrance for celebrities. This was also a plan to avoid overcrowding at the airport when a celebrity arrives or departs for overseas activities. The private and special entrance was supposed to be in use from October 28. Subsequently, the airport corporation sent out documents to all entertainment agencies.

However, it seems that there has been some change of plans. According to the latest report, the Incheon Airport Corporation has withdrawn its plan to open a private entrance after facing backlash. Public opinion is reportedly accusing them of ‘preferential treatment’.

The issue of equality was raised during the National Audit last week. Despite the corporation saying that it was for the safety of the original passengers, the backlash continued, leading to Incheon Airport canceling the alternate entrance policy altogether.

An official from the airport corporation explained, “There were some shortcomings in the process of gathering public opinion.” Additionally, he stated that the airport now plans to develop other methods and subsequently use them as the crowd control method.

The construction company in charge of the new gate also announced in a press release, “Considering various opinions raised in the state audit and media reports, the 'separate entrance/exit procedures for celebrities who cause crowded situations' scheduled to be implemented on October 28 will not be implemented."

Previously, on October 23, it was announced celebrities could use a private entrance at the Incheon International Airport starting from October 28. A document was also shared on X (formerly Twitter), which was reportedly sent to all entertainment agencies in South Korea.

In the document, the airport corporation explained that the decision for the special entrance was related to “creating a safe environment for the artists, as in preventing mob lynching and other on-site incidents.”

They also urged the companies to lend a hand in making it more effective, asking them to announce the new plans to the celebrities’ fans through their fan cafe and official social media platforms. But since the plan has been canceled altogether, all eyes are on the next announcement.

