Byeon Woo Seok, aespa’s Karina, and TWICE’s Sana forced to skip fashion event due to overcrowding; Fans react

Byeon Woo Seok, aespa’s Karina, and TWICE’s Sana had to face some major difficulties at a recent fashion event. Like many other celebrities, the trio was also invited to attend The Sound of Prada event in Seoul as the fashion brand’s ambassador. However, they were unable to enter the venue as the event was shut down earlier than expected time due to overcrowding concerns.

On October 24, Byeon Woo Seok, aespa’s Karina, TWICE's Sana, and Jeon Somi were supposed to attend the Prada event. They arrived at the venue subsequently. The venue was filled with eager fans waiting to get a glimpse of their favorite celebrities.

However, the star-studded evening faced a major setback when safety concerns arose due to overcrowding. In addition, cars and lighting equipment created further congestion on the narrow streets at the venue.

As the situation became serious, the Seongdong-gu district office had to intervene. At around 9:30 PM that night, they requested an immediate shutdown of the event.

As a result, Byeon Woo Seok, aespa’s Karina, and TWICE’s Sana had to wait in their cars and then eventually leave the venue altogether without having a chance to attend the event.

However, fans are definitely not happy about how it turned out. Many have been criticizing the organizers for not having proper measures for crowd control, especially with so many top celebrities invited.

Regarding the situation, Jung Won-oh, the head of Seongdong District, explained on his social media, “Starting from 7 PM on the 24th, district officials monitored the situation on-site alongside the police and other relevant authorities. However, as concerns over safety risks due to overcrowding grew, we determined that the event could no longer continue and requested the organizers to end it voluntarily."

He also added that the location was close to a bust depot and it was during the traffic rush hour, further creating congestion. This situation also sheds light on the growing issue surrounding overcrowding at airports and other venues in the presence of a celebrity.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN, Kim Tae Ri, NCT’s Jaehyun, and more popular celebrities attended The Sound of Prada event in Seoul on October 24.

