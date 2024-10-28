NewJeans’ Minji to make first solo variety show guest appearance on The Return of Superman in November

NewJeans’ eldest member Minji is now venturing out to solo activities. The group has been going through many turmoils lately, especially with the change of management in their agency, not to mention the feud with HYBE. Finally, some good news- Minji is all set to make a guest appearance on The Return of Superman.

According to a Korean media outlet’s report on October 28, a KBS representative revealed that Minji is confirmed to make a guest appearance on the popular show. It has been reported that she has already finished the filming and her episode is now slated to be broadcast in November.

With her group NewJeans, Minji has previously shown her entertainment skills on various programs such as 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, You Quiz on the Block, and Boss in the Mirror, among others.

However, excitement is a little too high this time as The Return of Superman will mark her first-ever solo variety show experience. Fans are excited to see her synergy with the hosts.

Meanwhile, during the filming, Minji met Jeong Woo and Eun Woo, sons of the former fencing champion Kim Jun Ho. The sibling duo’s fun-filled personality is one of the top elements of The Return of Superman.

Previously, Cha Eun Woo, Kim Ho Young, Oh Sang Wook, and many other guests have shown great synergy with them. Now, viewers are looking forward to seeing their chemistry with Minji.

The Return of Superman is a popular variety show that airs every Sunday at 9:15 PM KST on KBS.

Minji is the eldest member of the popular girl group NewJeans. Apart from her, the members lineup also features four more girls - Hanni, Danielle, Hyein, and Haerin. The girl group made their 2024 comeback earlier this year.

On May 24, they released their second single album How Sweet featuring the title track of the same name, a B-side Bubble Gum, and their instrumental versions.

Then in June, they made their Japanese debut with another single album Supernatural. It features a titular title track, a B-side song Right Now, and the instrumental versions of both.

