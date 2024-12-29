Byeon Woo Seok snaps couple PIC with lovely Kim Hye Yoon; poses with 6 AAA wins and actors Kim Soo Hyun, Ahn Bo Hyun

Byeon Woo Seok bagged six trophies at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards held in Thailand. The star recently shared a few sneak peeks from the event, posing in one frame with Kim Soo Hyun and Ahn Bo Hyun. He also snapped a picture with Kim Hye Yoon.

On December 28, Byeon Woo Seok took to his Instagram and shared a series of photos showing a glimpse of the star-studded evening at the 9th Asia Artist Awards. One of the photos captured him proudly posing with his six trophies. He is also seen in one frame with fellow awardees Kim Soo Hyun and Ahn Bo Hyun. His Lovely Runner co-star Kim Hye Yoon also attended the event, and the actor was seen breaking a couple pose with her backstage.

On the other hand, NCT's Johnny demonstrated his close bond with Byeon Woo Seok in his recent post. Taking to his Instagram, the K-pop idol shared a few pictures with an actor from the AAA. Johnny is seen giving Byeon Woo Seok a piggyback.

He also captioned "Piggyback Byeon Woo Seok," referring to his drama Lovely Runner's Korean title.

Check out the photos here:

At the 2024 Asia Artist Awards, Byeon Woo Seok won a total of six trophies, showcasing the power he holds as a rising global star. He won the top honor Daesang (Grand Prize) for Actor of the Year, Popularity Award, Asia Celebrity Award, Best Artist Award, Best Couple Award with Kim Hye Yoon, and Best OST for Sudden Shower, which he sang under ECLIPSE.

Meanwhile, his fellow awardees in the pictures also won big at the ceremony. In addition to the Best Couple award, Kim Hye Yoon also took home the Popularity Award, Best Artist Award, and Best Actor Award.

On the other hand, Kim Soo Hyun won the Daesang (Grand Prize) as Artist of the Year. He also won the Hot Trend, Best Artist, and Fabulous Award. Ahn Bo Hyun was honored with the Best Artist Award.

Meanwhile, Johnny's group, NCT 127, won the Daesang for Stage of the Year and the Best Artist Award (Music).

ALSO READ: 2024 Asia Artist Awards Full Winners List: Kim Soo Hyun lifts Daesang, Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon take best couple and BTS' Jimin grabs solo honor