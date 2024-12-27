2024 Asia Artist Awards Full Winners List: Kim Soo Hyun lifts Daesang, Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon take best couple and BTS' Jimin grabs solo honor
From K-pop acts like BTS' Jimin, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM to actors like Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Min Young, and more have won big trophies at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards. Check full list of winners.
The 2024 Asia Artist Awards was held on December 27 in Bangkok, Thailand. K-drama stars like Kim Soo Hyun, Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Park Min Young, and more have bagged some big titles, while K-pop stars like Jimin, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans also received some top honors.
Check the full list of winners at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards here:
K-drama/ Film:
- Artist of the Year - Actor: Kim Soo Hyun ( Daesang or Grand Prize)
- Actor of the Year: Byeon Woo Seok for Lovely Runner ( Daesang or Grand Prize)
- Actress of the Year: Park Min Young for Marry My Husband ( Daesang or Grand Prize)
- Potential Award - TV/Film: Choi Bo Min
- Emotive Award - TV/Film: Jo Yu Ri
- Popularity Award - TV/ Film: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon
- Hot Trend Award: Kim Soo Hyun
- Asia Celebrity Award - TV/Film: Byeon Woo Seok
- Rookie of the Year TV/Film: Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game
- Fabulous Award: Kim Soo Hyun
- Scene Stealer Award: Kim Min for A Shop for Killers
- Best Artist Award - TV / Film: Ahn Bo Hyun, Ryu Jun Yeol, Joo Won, Kim Soo Hyun, Park Min Young, Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon
- Best Couple Award: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner
- Best OST: Byeon Woo Seok - Sudden Shower by ECLIPSE (Lovely Runner)
- Best Actor Award: EXO’s Suho for Missing Crown Prince, Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner
- Best Choice Award - TV/ Film: Jo Yu Ri
Music:
- Artist of the Year - Music: NewJeans ( Daesang or Grand Prize)
- Song of the Year: BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars for APT ( Daesang or Grand Prize)
- Album of the Year: Fourever by DAY6 ( Daesang or Grand Prize)
- Stage of the Year: NCT 127 ( Daesang or Grand Prize)
- Performance of the Year: LE SSERAFIM ( Daesang or Grand Prize)
- Potential Award - Music: NCT WISH
- Focus Award: WHIB
- Popularity Award - Music: Lim Young Woong and NiziU
- Asia Celebrity Award - Music: Jang Wonyoung
- Rookie of the Year - Music: TWS, QWER
- Best Artist Award - Music: BIBI, WayV, BUS (Because of you I shine), TWS, LE SSERAFIM, Suho, KISS OF LIFE, IVE, ZEROBASEONE, DAY6, NCT 127, NewJeans, aespa
- Best K-pop Record: Stray Kids, Jungkook (BTS)
- Best Music Video: Crazy by LE SSERAFIM
- Best Musician Solo: BIBI, Jimin (BTS)
- Best Musician: KISS OF LIFE, ZEROBASEONE
- Best Performance: NewJeans for How Sweet
- Best Band: DAY6
- Best Choice Award - Music: Doyoung, Ten
- New Wave Award: BIBI
- Icon Award: &TEAM
- Queen of AAA: Jang Wonyoung
- Best Creator Award: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment)
- Best Producer: BUMZU
