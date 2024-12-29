2024 APAN Star Awards Winners List: Kim Tae Ri wins Daesang, Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon are the best couple, Ji Chang Wook bags top excellence and more
Kim Tae Ri, Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Ji Chang Wook, and more have won big honors at the 2024 APAN Star Awards. Read on to check the full winners' list.
The 2024 APAN Star Awards was recently held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. The ceremony honors drama content from all platforms including OTTcable, public broadcast networks, and web series. This year, dramas that were aired between November 2023 to October 2024, were eligible for the entry.
At the ceremony, Kim Tae Ri won the Daesang (Grand Prize) for her dynamic performance in Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, who won hearts with their chemistry in Lovely Runner, have been awarded the Best Couple trophy, while Ji Chang Wook took home the top excellence honor.
Check the full list of winners here:
- Daesang (Grand Prize): Kim Tae Ri (Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born)
- Achievement Award: Kim Young Ok
- Male Acting Award: Jeon Bae Soo (Dear Hyeri, Queen of Tears), Seo Hyun Chul (Welcome to Samdalri, Boyhood)
- Female Acting Award: Kim Jung Nan (Queen of Tears), Jung Young Joo (Lovely Runner, Miss Night and Day)
- Male Top Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama): Ji Chang Wook (Welcome to Samdalri)
- Female Top Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama): Lee Ha Nee (Knight Flower)
- Male Top Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama): Ji Hyun Woo (Beauty and Mr. Romantic)
- Female Top Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama): Im Soo Hyang (Beauty and Mr. Romantic)
- Male Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama): Lee Yi Kyung (Marry My Husband)
- Female Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama): Jung Eun Chae (Your Honor, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born)
- Male Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama): Kim Dong Jun (Korea-Khitan War)
- Female Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama): Oh Hyun Kyung (Su Ji and U Ri)
- Best Short Drama or Web Drama Actress: Jung In Sun (Grand Shining Hotel)
- Best New Actor: Kim Jung Jin (Boyhood, Doubt), Roh Jae Won (Doubt, Daily Dose of Sunshine)
- Best New Actress: Chae Won Bin (Doubt), Kang Mina (Welcome to Samdalri)
- Best Young Actor: Lee Joo Won (Queen of Tears, My Sweet Mobster)
- Best Young Actress: Park So Yi (The Atypical Family)
- Idol Champ Best Couple Award: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon (Lovely Runner)
- Idol Champ Best OST Award: Eclipse – Sudden Shower (Lovely Runner)
- Idol Champ Popularity Award (Actor): Byeon Woo Seok
- Idol Champ Popularity Award (Actress): Kim Hye Yoon
- Idol Champ Global Star Award: Byeon Woo Seok
- Idol Champ Best Entertainer: Kang Daniel
- Best Drama: Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
- Best Director: Lee Myung Woo (Boyhood)
- Best Writer: Choi Yoo Na (Good Partner)
- Best Short Drama or Web Drama Actor: Lee Sang Woon (My Trouble-Maker Mom)
- Korea Creative Award: RalRal
