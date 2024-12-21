Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah’s upcoming K-drama Knock Off set for April 2025 release; report

Knock Off is an upcoming South Korean K-drama series starring Kim Soo Hyun in the leading role. Anticipation for its premier has substantially increased among fans as the actor will be portraying a unique character. However, a tentative release date of the show has been released further creating excitement.

On December 21, 2024, according to reports circulating on social media platforms, the upcoming K-drama Knock Off will be released soon. The Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah starrer is speculated to be released around April 2025. Moreover, it has also been included that there will be two parts of the series and the second half will be released later in the same year. The series is set to have 9 episodes in both parts culminating in 18 episodes in total.

The story centers on Kim Seong Jun, an average man who finds himself unemployed after the IMF crisis shakes the economy. Faced with limited options, he took a risky plunge into the counterfeit goods trade in the late 20th century. Through cunning, perseverance, and a deep understanding of the market, he transforms from a struggling individual into the global king of counterfeit goods, dominating the industry not only in South Korea but across the world by the 21st century.

Following Kim Soo Hyun’s role in Queen of Tears, the actor garnered a lot of attention from fans and non-fans alike. The actor also held his fanmeeting titled EYES ON YOU in 2024 for the first time in 10 years, as the last time he held one was back in 2014. After he gained immense popularity through his K-drama roles, he held fan meetings across 6 countries, which included Taiwan, China, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand.

The actor previously worked in various renowned K-dramas such as My Love From the Star, The Producers, It Okay to Not Be Okay, One Ordinary Day, Dream High, and more. The next date for the fan meeting will be held on June 22, 2024, in Japan.

Jo Bo Ah on the other hand has also worked in several popular shows such as Goodbye to Goodbye, My Strange Hero, Forest, Tale of the Nine Tailed, Military Prosecutor Doberman, and Destined With You among others.

