Byun Yo Han, Go Ah Sung and Shin Si Ah to join Edward Lee's Country Cook variety show in February 2025

Edward Lee’s Country Cook is an upcoming variety show featuring popular Chef Edward Lee as the host. Scheduled to premiere in February 2025, it has been confirmed that Byun Yo Han, Go Ah Sung, and Shin Si Ah will also be joining as the permanent cast of the show. The series will follow the team across various regions in Korea on a culinary journey.

On January 10, 2024, an exclusive report by iMBC Entertainment revealed that Byun Yo Han, Go Ah Sung and Shin Si Ah will be joining the cooking variety show Edward Lee's Country Cook. Directed by Kim Gwan Tae, Chef Edward Lee will also be accompanied by his ideal partner and special guest, his daughter Arden, as well as his dependable team of three managers. They will be traveling the country crafting a variety of dishes inspired by seasonal winter ingredients.

This journey marks a new chapter for Chef Edward Lee as he aspires to be recognized not as an American chef but as a Korean chef, Lee Kyun. Having conquered the culinary world across the U.S., he now seeks to redefine his identity as a Korean chef, embarking on this journey to his roots.

Known for describing himself as a ‘mixed individual’ who doesn’t fully belong to either Korea or the U.S. in "The Black and White Chef," Edward Lee is now on a quest to rediscover his identity and earn the recognition of rural Korean grandmothers as a true Korean chef.

Chef Edward Lee shared his enthusiasm for the show, describing it as a unique opportunity to deepen his understanding of Korea. He expressed his eagerness to travel across different regions, not only to explore the cuisine but also to learn about Korean culture. He also highlighted his excitement about being joined by his companions, Byun Yo Han, Go Ah Sung, and Shin Si Ah, on this journey.

