SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan reveals Cha Eun Woo and Mingyu's demands during karaoke sessions: 'He really likes…’

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan made his much-anticipated comeback with the subunit BSS alongside DK and Hoshi. To promote the album, he recently appeared on a YouTube talk show where he talked about various aspects of his life. He also shared anecdotes from his personal life involving Cha Eun Woo and Mingyu.

On January 9, 2024, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan guest-starred in the YouTube talk show hosted by Choi Yuree following the release of BSS’ new album. During the conversation, Seungkwan shared that he often goes to karaoke with Cha Eun Woo, who enjoys his singing so much that he frequently suggests going after their meals.

Cha Eun Woo also made special requests for specific tracks, saying, “Seungkwan, sing this song for me,” highlighting his admiration for Seungkwan's talent. Seungkwan also mentioned that Mingyu is another fan of his singing, always appreciating his performances. Moreover, Seungkwan and DK also shot a short video with Eun Woo featuring their new song CBZ (Prime Time).

On January 8, 2025, SEVENTEEN’s subunit BSS made their much-anticipated comeback with the second single album. Titled TELEPARTY, the record has been released nearly a year following their debut album. It includes the title track CBZ (Prime Time) and B-side tracks Happy Alone and Love Song.

Advertisement

The subunit is composed of three members: DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan, and they released their first album, Second Wind. The main song from the record Fighting became extremely popular among fans and took top spots on local charts. Moreover, BSS is all set to host a fan meeting event to commemorate the album’s release on January 12, 2025, at CG Art Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

SEVENTEEN comprises thirteen members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted in 2015 with the album 17 Carat under Pledis Entertainment. The group is known for producing their own music and being heavily involved in composition and songwriting. Moreover, they are also known for their exceptional dance performances, which include intricate choreographies.

ALSO READ: Hyeri stars as unbeatable genius student in upcoming K-drama Friendly Rivalry; SEE character stills